National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has best conditions for competitions - Israeli coach

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has the best conditions for holding competitions, Israeli coach Yevgenia Morgovski, whose pupil is participating in the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics, told Trend.

“Azerbaijan always has a great organization of competitions and just ideal conditions for the training of gymnasts. We really like to participate in competitions that are held in Baku, as athletes are always comfortable here,” she said.

Morgovski noted that Israel's junior team is participating in the AGF Trophy International Tournament, represented by two graces performing in the individual program and a team in group exercises.

"All athletes are trying to perform well, to show a good result. In a few days, the senior Israeli rhythmic gymnastics team will arrive in Baku for training camps. After the training camp, the gymnasts will perform at the World Cup in Baku," she added.

The 3rd AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. In this competition, 119 gymnasts from 14 countries of the world are participating.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is represented by 38 gymnasts - of which 20 graces perform in an individual program (six seniors, 14 juniors), and 18 athletes perform as part of teams in group exercises (one adult team, two junior teams).