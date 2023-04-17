Newly appointed Head of Azerbaijan's State Service for Mobilization and Conscription - dossier

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. As previously reported, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev appointed Mursal Ibrahimov as Head of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Ibrahimov was born on September 20, 1970, in Baku. In 1992, he graduated from the Faculty of Oil and Gas Production of the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University.

From 1992 to 1997, he served in the Khatai District Security Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

Ibrahimov has worked in the Ministry of National Security for more than 10 years, rising to the position of deputy head of the department. He was also awarded the "For Military Merit" medal.

After 2015, he held various positions at a number of private companies. In recent years, he was the director of the security department of Kapital Bank.