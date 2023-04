BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Today, Khalid Akhadov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev presented the newly appointed head of the State Service of Azerbaijan for Mobilization and Conscription Mursal Ibrahimov to the staff of the service, Trend reports.

Akhadov brought to the attention of the staff the instructions and recommendations of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and wished the head and employees of the service success in their future activities.