Session of Pardon Issues Commission under President of Azerbaijan underway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The session of Azerbaijan's Pardon Issues Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is taking place, Trend reports.

Appeals for pardon are being reviewed during the meeting.

More than 1,500 appeals for pardon were considered at the previous sessions.

Following the Presidential Decree of May 27, 2022, as many as 213 people have been granted clemency based on humanist principles as a consequence of reviewing pardon appeals of numerous convicted individuals, and members of their families, the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, as well as human rights organizations, addressed to the head of state.

As many as 168 people punished by deprivation of liberty were released after serving a specified period of time, while the unserved part of the punishment for 36 people was reduced by half.

Three people sentenced to conditional imprisonment were released from punishment, whereas six people sentenced to restriction of freedom – from the unserved part of the sentence.