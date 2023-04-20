Baku Higher Oil School hosts poetry contest dedicated to Scottish poet (PHOTO)

The Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) has hosted a poetry contest in English dedicated to the famous Scottish poet Robert Burns. The competition was held among the students of BHOS English Language and Humanities Centre (Foundation).

The event was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, and Azerbaijan Country Director of British Council, Nargiz Hajiyeva.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov opened the competition with a keynote speech. He highlighted the importance of holding such events for the development of cultural ties between the two countries.

“Students of Baku Higher Oil School actively participate in cultural and social projects. They are participating in this competition with great enthusiasm, as well. The poetry contest dedicated to Robert Burns has been organized within the framework of long-term cooperation between Baku Higher Oil School and the British Heriot-Watt University. Robert Burns is a hero of the Scottish people, national pride, and a folk poet. His birthday is celebrated as a national holiday in Scotland. He devoted his 37-year life to collecting information about Scottish folklore, history and national traditions. We also constantly teach our students to master national values, protect them and pass them on to future generations,” the rector said.

In his speech, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Great Britain to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld highly praised the organization of a poetry contest in English at Baku Higher Oil School.

“As a Scot, I feel a sense of pride and joy that a competition dedicated to the national poet of Scotland is being held in the best higher educational institution of Azerbaijan. I have had a great day. Thank you for such a high-level event. We discussed with Mr. Elmar Gasimov the possibility of organizing a poetry contest dedicated to the brilliant Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi at Heriot-Watt University. Scotland and Azerbaijan are similar in terms of inheriting historical roots and cultural traditions,” the ambassador said.

When Fergus Auld finished his speech, he was presented with a plaque “Guest of Honor” of Baku Higher Oil School.

16 students of the Preparatory Course took part in the poetry contest dedicated to the famous Scottish poet Robert Burns. The audience applauded the performances of the students. The students were awarded in various nominations. According to the results of the jury's evaluation, Aisha Bakhshiyeva took the first place in the contest. The second and third places were taken by Aysel Rahimli and Zeynab Adzhalova, respectively.