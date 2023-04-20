Employment of residents in Azerbaijan's liberated Talish village ensured - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Some 29 residents of Azerbaijani Talish village liberated from Armenian occupation are employed, and 9 are involved in the self-employment program, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Azerbaijan's State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population at the first stage held meetings with 20 families resettled in the village. As a result of the meetings, the issue of their employment was studied.

Along with Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan, business training programs were organized for the rural residents who joined the self-employment program. In the coming days, they will be provided with equipment to create small farms.

The requirements for vacancies in the village have also been studied. Moreover, work is underway to cooperate with employers under the program financing employees' wages. Part of the salaries of residents who will be involved in this program will be paid by the mentioned agency.