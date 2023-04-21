Opening of FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics held in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The opening ceremony of the FIG (the International Gymnastics Federation) World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics took place on April 21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, Trend reports.

During the opening ceremony, flags of the countries whose representatives participate in the World Cup were brought to the arena hall. Then, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the ceremony.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held for three days, from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world will perform in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan will be represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummetova, Elizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts will compete for awards in competitions in individual and the all-around contests.