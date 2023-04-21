First day of FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The first day of the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics started on April 21 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The qualification competitions will be held in the individual program and, in turn, gymnasts will present exercises with a hoop and a ball.

At the same time, there will be qualification competitions of teams in group exercises, which will demonstrate a program with five hoops. According to the results of the qualification, the finalists in these programs will be determined.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held for three days, from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world will perform in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan will be represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummetova, Elizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts will compete for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in the all-around contests.