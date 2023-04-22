Indian athlete happy to participate in FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The organization of the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku is wonderful and I’m happy to participate in the competition, Indian athlete Anania Soman told Trend.

"The atmosphere at the competition is great. I like that everything is being held on the schedule here without any delays or deviations," Soman said.

The grace stressed that the National Gymnastics Arena made a big impression on her.

"The gymnastics arena in Baku is large and spacious. The first time I was here, I was a little excited, but then, in the process of preparation and training, I got used to it, and gained confidence," the athlete added.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world are performing in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts are competing for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in all-around contests. By tradition, the AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scores the highest score for performance.