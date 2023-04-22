Montenegrin athlete commends organization of World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The organization of the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku is wonderful, the people are gentle, friendly, and always ready to help if needed, Montenegrin athlete Elizaveta Lugovskih told Trend.

Lugovskih made the remark after qualifying performances within the second day of the World Cup in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

"A week ago I competed in Baku at the AGF Trophy International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament. I like the Gymnastics Arena very much – it’s spacious, cozy and beautiful. The current competition is my first World Cup, I did not succeed, but I will continue to work, and I hope to perform better at the European Championships," she said.

The athlete performed the exercise with the tape to the music from the popular TV series "Wednesday", which attracted the special attention of the public and was met with great interest.

"We decided to use this music and put together two different parts. I like to perform this program, so I look forward to when I can demonstrate it to the audience in the best way so that the composition is performed cleanly. Perhaps, for the European Championships, small changes will be made to my program, but mainly it will remain the same," grace added.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world are performing in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts are competing for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in all-around contests. By tradition, the AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scores the highest score for performance.