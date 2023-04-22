Competitiveness at World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku is rather high - Kazakh grace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. A lot of experienced athletes are participating in the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, Kazakh grace Milana Parfilova also participating in the event told Trend.

Parfilova made the remark after qualifying performances within the second day of the World Cup.

"The competitiveness at the World Cup in Baku is quite high. I performed well, however, the apparatus fell out and there were mistakes, but we’ll, of course, work on them," she said.

According to the athlete, the coach's support helped her cope with the excitement at the competitions.

"This is my first time in Azerbaijan. The Gymnastics Arena here has a large and cozy hall. At first, I was a little worried, but the coach's support helped me get ready for the performance," Parfilova added.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world are performing in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts are competing for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in all-around contests. By tradition, the AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scores the highest score for performance.