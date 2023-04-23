Israeli team takes first place in group exercises with 5 hoops at World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The Israeli team in group exercises with a score of 34.950 points has taken first place in the program with five hoops at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

The second place was taken by the Chinese team (34.650 points), while the Ukrainian team (33.350 points) occupied the third place.

The Azerbaijani team took fourth place in group exercises with a score of 32.950 points. The team members are Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummetova, Luzan Yelizaveta and Darya Sorokina.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held on April 21-23. During the competitions, 135 gymnasts from 40 countries of the world will be performing with their individual programs and in group exercises.