World Cup in Baku: gymnast from Bulgaria wins gold in exercises with clubs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Stiliana Nikolova, a gymnast from Bulgaria, took the first place in the exercises with clubs at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Her result in this program was 34.150 points.

The silver medal went to the representative of Ukraine Viktoriia Onopriienko (32.650 points), while the bronze was won by Darja Varfolomeev (32.550 points) from Germany.

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova took the seventh position in the finals (30.950 points).

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held on April 21-23. During the competitions, 135 gymnasts from 40 countries of the world will be performing with their individual programs and in group exercises.