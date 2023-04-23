Azerbaijani wrestlers become European champions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The European Wrestling Championship is coming to an end in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. On the 6th day of the competition, Greco-Roman wrestlers in the last five weight categories entered the fight, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani wrestler Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) lost to the Bulgarian champion of Europe and second place in the world championship Edmond Nazaryan with a score of 3:7.

Mammadli also fought with the Hungarian Erik Torbey in a repechage match and won with a score of 7:0. In the fight for the third place, Mammadli met with the Armenian Gevorg Gharibyan and won the bronze medal of his debut European Championship, winning with a score of 9:5.

Khasrat Jafarov (67 kg) defeated Pedro de Morais from Portugal in the 1/8 finals. Jafarov won a convincing victory over the Norwegian Havard Jorgensen in the 1/4 finals - 7:1. Azerbaijani wrestler defeated Murat Firat from Türkiye with the same score in the semi-final and reached the final. In the decisive meeting, Jafarov had a tense meeting with the Georgian Joni Khetsuriani. Azerbaijani wrestler won with a score of 3:2. Thus, Jafarov became the European champion for the first time in his career.

Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg) defeated Ukrainian Andriy Kulik with a score of 4:1 in the 1/8 finals. In the 1/4 finals, Ganizade beat the Bulgarian David Dimitrov - 3:1. Our compatriot turned out to be stronger in the semifinal match with Selcuk Can from Turkey - 2:1. In the final, he met with the Frenchman Ibrahim Gan. Ganizade, who clearly outperformed his opponent in the first half, went on a break with the score 7:0, but in the second half of the meeting the score was equal - 7:7. However, the advantage in terms of points brought the Azerbaijani athlete the first title of European champion among adults in his career.