Public support helps to cope with excitement at Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics - gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The support of the public gives strength, helps to cope with excitement, Isabella Maharramzade, participant of the 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, young athlete and pupil of the Ojag Sport club, told Trend.

"It happens that I feel a sense of excitement before the start of the competition. In such cases, the support of the public helps me. Today, my mother and brother also came to cheer for me, and knowing that they were in the stands, I performed confidently," the gymnast said.

She also pointed out that after today's performance, the coach praised her.

"Now we need to show a decent performance tomorrow in the exercises with the ball. I hope I will execute the program without errors. In the future, I dream of becoming a famous athlete, representing the country at international championships and achieving victories," the young gymnast said.

Among the competitors, there are representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Palace of Water Sports, Zira Culture Centre, the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex Stadium, the Grasiya Sports Club, who will participate in the competitions.

At the championship, gymnasts in the age categories: kids born in 2013-2015, pre-juniors born in 2011-2012, and juniors born in 2008-2010 perform in an individual program and team composition in group exercises.