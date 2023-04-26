Number of people with higher education to exceed 40% in Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The number of people with higher education in Azerbaijan will exceed 40 percent of the country's population, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said during the joint International Scientific Conference organized by the New Azerbaijan Party and Baku State University within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev", Trend reports.

Amrullayev noted that the 1970s and 1980s can be called the golden age of education [in the USSR, which Azerbaijan was part of at the time].

"During this time, a significant number of schools were built, and in subsequent years this trend continued. An important factor was the surge in the number of people with higher education. If at that time the number of students in universities was 100,000, now it is 220,000. This figure is 30 percent of the country's population, and in the near future it will exceed 40 percent," Amrullayev said.