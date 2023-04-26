Second day of 28-th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The second day of the 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics has kicked off at Baku Olympic Sports Complex, Trend reports.

Today, gymnasts in the 'kids' age category are going to demonstrate exercises with a ball, pre-junior athletes with a hoop, and juniors will perform programs with a hoop and a ball.

Among the competitors, there are representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Palace of Water Sports, Zira Culture Centre, the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex Stadium, the Grasiya Sports Club will participate in the competitions that take place on April 25-27.

At the championship, gymnasts in the age categories "kids" (born in 2013-2015), "pre-juniors" (born in 2011-2012), "juniors" (born in 2008-2010) perform in individual programs and as teams in group exercises.