Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc becomes first in power ranking of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Within the framework of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2023, the power ranking of Formula 1 teams has ended, Trend reports.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) took the first place. Max Verstappen (Red Bull racing) took second place, and Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing) took third place.

The first day is featuring practice sessions of Formula 1 and Formula 2 and a qualifying round.

On April 29, the second practice session of Formula 1 and sprint races of Formula 1 and Formula 2 will be held.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has kicked off today.

On the first day of the competition, which will be held on April 28-30, free races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams and a rating round took place.

On April 29, the second free race of Formula 1 teams and sprint races of Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams will take place. The main competitions will be held on April 30 and the winners will be determined.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 will last until April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.

The 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (officially known as the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022) was the 8-th round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on 12 June 2022. The 51-lap race was won by Max Verstappen. Sergio Perez came in second, with George Russell closing the top three.