Details of mine incident in Azerbaijan's Tartar revealed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. A media tour has been organized to the territory of Azerbaijani Talish village of the Tartar district liberated from Armenian occupation, where three people were blown up by a mine on April 28, Trend reports.

The tragedy occurred in the direction of Tapgaragoyunlu village of the Goranboy district. There was a contact line of troops here earlier.

According to the source, the TM-62 anti-tank mine exploded. The area where the anti-tank mine was planted, was covered with thick grass. The mine exploded after a car drove over it.

On April 28, as a result of the explosion of a mine in the Tartar, Nadir Yusifov (born in 1982), Sahavat Gozalov (born in 1981) and Farid Sadiyev (born in 1996), who collaborated with the RPS Energy Ltd company, which supplies independent oil and gas evaluations, seismic offshore operations, and offshore exploration, were killed.

Since the signing of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on the transfer of detainees and up to today, a total of 298 people, including military personnel and civilians, have become victims of mines as a result of the explosion of mines laid by the Armenian armed forces, 54 of them were killed, 244 people were injured of varying severity.