Azerbaijani Shusha to host 'Kharibulbul' International Music Festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture will organize ‘Kharibulbul’ International Music Festival in Azerbaijan’s cultural capital Shusha on May 9 through 11, 2023, Trend reports via the ministry.

Within the framework of the festival, concert programs, exhibitions and various presentations will be held.

In 2023, the city of Shusha was declared by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) as the ‘Cultural Capital of the Turkic World’.

The ‘Kharibulbul’ International Music Festival will also be attended by creative teams of TURKSOY countries, Turkic-speaking countries and peoples of the region.

On May 12, 2023, the official opening of the 'Shusha - cultural capital of the Turkic world 2023' event will take place.

The International Music Festival held in Shusha city and other areas of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region in May 1989-1991 was again held in the city on May 12 and 13, 2021 after a 30-year break [due to Armenia's occupation of Shusha until the 2020 second Karabakh war] under organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The 5th 'Kharibulbul' International Folklore Festival was held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha from May 12 through May 14, 2022.

Since 1990, the Kharibulbul festival has received international status. The invitation of folklore groups from foreign countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, Israel, and Türkiye to the event aroused great public interest. Due to the difficult situation in Shusha as a result of Karabakh conflict, the main events of the festival began to be held on the territory of Aghdam, and some concerts were held in Barda and Aghjabadi cities. In total, about 170 people from around the world took part in the second festival.

The third festival took place in 1991. It was attended by nearly 300 people from 25 countries. Due to the large number of spectators, the concerts were also held at the stadiums.

The final concerts of the 2-nd and 3-rd festivals were held in Baku at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.