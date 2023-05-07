Heydar Aliyev Foundation-initiated Baku Marathon 2023 kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The sixth "Baku Marathon 2023" has started at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

As many as 19,500 participants have been registered.

The Baku Marathon, held since 2016, is aimed at supporting the development of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The half marathon, which will be held under the motto "Defeat the wind", covers a distance of 21 kilometers. The starting and finishing points will be on the National Flag Square. Marathon route: National Flag Square – Seaside National Park (Boulevard) – Baku International Marine Station – Neftchilar Avenue – White City Boulevard – Khagani Rustamov Street – White City Boulevard, November 8 Avenue, part of Yusif Safarov Street – Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street, including the Javanshir Bridge and the intersection of Afiyyaddin Streets Jalilova and Uzeyir Hajibeyli, – Neftchilar Avenue (Government House, Museum Center, Puppet Theater, Maiden Tower, Azneft Circle), Baku Funicular, Bailov Circle, Bibi-heybat Highway (Palace of Water Sports) and along Seaside Boulevard (behind the Palace of Water Sports, Baku Cristall Hall) – the National Flag Square.