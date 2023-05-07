Festive atmosphere created in fan zone of Baku Marathon 2023 - spectator (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. There is a festive atmosphere and good mood in the fan zone of the Baku Marathon 2023, lecturer of the Azerbaijan State Medical University Khatira Shikhly told Trend.

"We represent the team of our University and hope for a successful finish. The initiative of holding the Baku Marathon is wonderful, we support all events that concern the health of the nation. The more often such events are held the better, they stimulate people to exercise,” she said.

“The atmosphere in the fan zone is magnificent, there are a lot of people, everyone is friendly and smiling. Interesting competitions are held, in which everyone is happy to participate," Shikhly noted.

The sixth "Baku Marathon 2023" has started at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

As many as 19,500 participants have been registered.

The Baku Marathon, held since 2016, is aimed at supporting the development of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The half marathon, which will be held under the motto "Defeat the wind", covers a distance of 21 kilometers.

The starting and finishing points will be on the National Flag Square.