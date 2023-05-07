Love for sports, unity and support at Baku Marathon 2023 (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 7 May 2023 12:18 (UTC +04:00)
Jani Babayeva
Jani Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. An entertainment zone has been created on the National Flag Square for participants of the Baku Marathon 2023, residents of the city and guests, Trend reports.

Various entertainment programs, contests and sporting events are held here. Visitors of the entertainment zone are happy to participate in these entertainment programs and quizzes.

They are looking forward to congratulating marathon participants on successful finish.

The entertainment zone of the Baku Marathon 2023 is a space of celebration, love for sports, unity and support.

Trend presents a footage from the entertainment zone of the Baku Marathon 2023:

