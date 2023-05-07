Baku Marathon 2023 track is good and fast - participant from Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The track of the Baku Marathon 2023 is good and fast enough, a sportsman from the Russian city of Vladivostok Alexander Kholod told Trend.

"I came to Baku a month ago for the first time. I really liked the city and decided to take part in the Baku Marathon 2023. I have been running for seven years, participated in marathons in Russia. I am satisfied with the result of my participation in the Baku Marathon. Considering my current physical condition, I showed a result close to my maximum now. Everything is fine overall, and the volunteers did a good job of providing guidance and water when needed," he said.

The sixth Baku Marathon 2023 was held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

19,500 participants were registered for the Baku Marathon 2023.

The Baku Marathon, held since 2016, is aimed at supporting the development of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The half marathon, which was held under the motto "Defeat the wind", covered a distance of 21 kilometers.

The starting and finishing points were on the National Flag Square.