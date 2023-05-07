I am very pleased with my result at Baku Marathon 2023 - winner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. I am very pleased with my result at the Baku Marathon 2023, the winner and the sportswoman from Ukraine Natalia Simonovich told Trend.

“The Baku Marathon is very fast, and if it wasn't for the wind, I would have run even faster. I am very happy with my result, everything went easily. For me, there were no strong competitors among the girls. My husband also participated in the Baku Marathon today. I was a little worried about him. I saw from the distance that he was running with a strong opponent, so I was worried if he would have enough strength to finish. I was very glad that he also ran the track quickly and won," she said.

Bogdan Simonovich finished first among men.

Natalia Simonovich added that she is participating in the Baku Marathon for the first time, but hopes that it will not be the last time.

"I may come to Azerbaijan more than once for the Baku Marathon. Baku is a very beautiful city, I want to get to know its sights closer. I hope to take a walk around the city tonight," she concluded.

The sixth Baku Marathon 2023 was held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

19,500 participants were registered for the Baku Marathon 2023.

The Baku Marathon, held since 2016, is aimed at supporting the development of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The half marathon, which was held under the motto "Defeat the wind", covered a distance of 21 kilometers.

The starting and finishing points were on the National Flag Square.