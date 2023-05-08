A series of tree planting campaigns dedicated to the 100-th anniversary of National leader Heydar Aliyev were held with support of Baku Steel Company CJSC (PHOTO)

National leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of independent Azerbaijan, always paid special attention to pursuing the right policy towards improving the ecological situation in the country, protecting the environment, and restoring the ecological balance, as well as raising the environmental awareness of the population.

Baku Steel Company CJSC continues to implement social projects. The next such project was associated with the name of our unforgettable leader and his 100-th anniversary. With the support of the company a series of tree-planting campaigns were held in the Baku and Sumgait cities within the framework of the “Year of Heydar Aliyev”.

First, during the action organized by the Executive Power and Municipality of Narimanov District of Baku, 100 trees were planted in the park at the intersection of Ashig Molla Juma and Gafur Murad streets with the participation of employees of “Baku Steel Company” CJSC.

Later, the workers of Pipe Rolling Shop of “Baku Steel Company” CJSC joined the action organized by the Executive Power of Sumgait City. During the campaign, they planted 100 trees along Sulh street, contributing to the improvement of ecological situation.

In addition, employees of the Company took part in the tree-planting campaign organized near the Khojasan Residential Complex together with the Executive Power of Binagadi District of Baku. On the territory where the families of martyrs and veterans live, 100 trees were planted, and landscaping was carried out.

The purpose of a series of actions, during which a total of 300 trees were planted, was to honor the memory of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, who always attached great importance to the protection and improvement of the environment in the country, to continue the tradition of greening established by the national leader, and to promote the culture of environmental friendliness among the people.