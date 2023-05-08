Azerbaijan keeps detaining citizens of Nepal trying to violate state border (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Some 10 Nepalese citizens who tried to violate the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 6, at 21:59 (GMT+4) in the direction of Georgia were detained in the service territory of the Shamkir border detachment of the border troops of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, the SBS told Trend.

Azerbaijani citizens Khalid Nadirli and Tural Aghayev, who were the guides of the Nepalese, were detained as well.

Back in April 2023, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan detained 41 people for violating the state border, 22 of whom were citizens of Azerbaijan, 10 citizens of Nepal, one citizen from Iran and another from Pakistan, as well as two - from Tajikistan, and five - from Sri Lanka.

Some 20 people were detained while trying to cross the state border with fake passports, visas and stamps, one person was detained while trying to cross the state border bypassing the checkpoint.

Moreover, 691 people were detained for violating the rules of the border regime, and appropriate measures were taken against them.