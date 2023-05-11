Azerbaijan will have highest-resolution space satellites - Azercosmos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Azerbaijan will have the highest-resolution space satellites, Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos Space Agency Samaddin Asadov said during the discussion of the new draft law on space activities at the meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

Asadov noted that Azerbaijan has started implementing new satellite projects and projects of optical observation satellites together with Israeli companies.

"This will further enhance our security and defense capability. The launch of the first satellite under the Azersky-2 project is planned for 2025. In 2027, it is planned to launch into orbit satellites created in our country, developed by our specialists," he said.

He added that Azerbaijan can also use SpaceX products.

Azercosmos space agency owns two communication satellites - Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2.

The first Azerbaijani Azerspace-1 satellite was launched into orbit in 2013 and its service life is 17 years, while the second communication satellite was launched into orbit in 2018 and its service life is up to 22 years.