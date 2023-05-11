Malaysia to transfer its orbit position to Azerbaijan - Azercosmos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Malaysia will transfer its orbit position to Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos Space Agency Samaddin Asadov said, Trend reports.

Asadov made the remark during a discussion of a new bill “On space activities” at meeting of Azerbaijan’s Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

"Azerbaijan is in orbit at a position of 46 degrees. The Malaysian government applied for this meridian back in the 1990s, that is, Azerbaijan and Malaysia share this meridian," he noted.

According to him, as a result of favorable cooperation, Malaysia decided to transfer this resource to Azerbaijan.

"By the end of this year, this process will be completed. After that, we can launch four-six satellites, if needed," added Asadov.

Azercosmos space agency owns two communication satellites - Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2.

The first Azerbaijani Azerspace-1 satellite was launched into orbit in 2013 and its service life is 17 years, while the second communication satellite was launched into orbit in 2018 and its service life is up to 22 years.