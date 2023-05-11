Very pleasant to witness restoration work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - Swedish traveler

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 11. A Swedish traveler, who is with a group of other international travelers from the Swedish 'Club100' organization in Karabakh, told Trend he visited Karabakh for the first time, and it was sad for him to see the large-scale destruction this territory underwent.

"However we are also witnessing the restoration and restoration work being carried out here. It’s very pleasant to watch how people clear these lands from mines and restore territories," he said.

International travelers from the Swedish 'Club100' organization are on a visit to Azerbaijani Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. The delegation is headed by Bengt Hildebrand, who is represented on the board of the "Club 100". This prestigious regional club unites international travelers of Scandinavian origin. The trip started from the Fuzuli district.

Within three days, the delegation also plans to visit Tartar, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan, and Jabrayil.

This trip is of exceptional importance for the promotion of the territories liberated from occupation within the framework of dark tourism (tourism involving travel to places historically associated with death and tragedy).

Over the past two years, six trips have been organized to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur by representatives of the world's largest international travel networks - ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, Travelers Club of Türkiye, the UK "Piki Reels" club. One trip was organized in 2021, four - in 2022, and one trip - in 2023. The current trip is already the seventh in a row.