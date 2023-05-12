Azerbaijan, UAE cancel visa regime on mutual basis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijan and the UAE mutually cancel the visa regime for citizens, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani citizens will be able to stay in the country for up to three months.

At the meeting, the issue was reflected in the draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the exchange of notes in connection with amendments to the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the exemption from entry visas of persons holding diplomatic and special service passports" and "On the approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on the exemption from entry visas of persons holding diplomatic passports".

According to the change, the word "diplomatic" in the Memorandum is replaced by "civil, diplomatic, and special/service". That is if earlier visa-free entry was extended only to holders of diplomatic and special / service passports, after the change it will also apply to holders of civil passports.

After discussions, the amendment was put to the vote and adopted.