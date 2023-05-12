Azerbaijani border guards detain more violators (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Goradiz border detachment of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan prevented the smuggling of 8 kilograms of drugs into the territory of Azerbaijan, violators of the state border were detained, press center of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan told Trend.

A citizen of Algeria, born in 1997, was detained in the territory of the Khudat border detachment, while trying to violate the state border of Azerbaijan in the direction of the Russia on May 9. He was detained along with his guide - Azerbaijani Ilham Mammadov.

Also, Azerbaijani citizen Agil Shiraliyev, was detained on the territory of Goytapa border detachment, while trying to violate the state border and illegally cross from Iran to Azerbaijan on May 10.

Another detainment of an undisclosed person (coming from Iran) was noted on the territory of the Goradiz border detachment on May 11. The violator, taking advantage of the difficult terrain, managed to escape, running back in the direction of Iran.

As a result of the searches and operational measures carried out on the territory of Azerbaijan by the border guards, 8 kilograms of narcotic drugs were found and seized.