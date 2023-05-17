Georgian gymnasts talk performance at European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. It was satisfying to complete the program as planned in the qualification of the European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics held in Baku, the members of the Georgian junior team in group exercises told Trend.

The team consisted of Anamaria Lashkhi, Mariam Gelashvili, Teona Nakhutsrishvili, Salome Tskhadaia, Ana Berdzenashvili and Rusa Nanava.

"The impressions are very good, we performed cleanly. This is our first big competition, the first European Championship, and we are overwhelmed with emotions and impressions. The organization of competitions in Baku is excellent, with a large and comfortable hall. Wonderful conditions were created for training before the start," the gymnasts said.

The gymnasts noted that they feel more confident in the five-ball program.

"We do this exercise better. By performing it, we can fully demonstrate our artistry," they added.

The junior team of Georgia performed first in the group exercises in qualifying, and according to the gymnasts, the support of the audience in the stands gave them confidence.

"We opened the European Championship, we were a little worried before the start, but when we got on the carpet, calmed down, and as they say, entered the stream. The hall, the audience, and the pleasure of being here gave us confidence. As for the sequence number in the qualification, we like to open the competition," they added.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The Graces will perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

Competitions are held under the motto "Shine like a star". In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) will perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.

During the competition, which will take place over five days, the graces will perform in an individual program (seniors) and in a group exercise program (juniors and seniors). Gymnasts will demonstrate their performances in the all-around and in individual subjects.

In the individual program, gymnasts will present exercises with a ball, a hoop, clubs, and a ribbon. Teams of group exercises among seniors will present programs with five hoops, as well as with three ribbons and two balls, teams among juniors compete in programs with five jump ropes and five balls.

At the competitions, Azerbaijan will be represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina will perform within the senior team in group exercises. At the same time, Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova, and Zahra Jafarova will join the competitions among junior group teams.