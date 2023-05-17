Azerbaijan's junior team in group exercises takes third in all-around at 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The junior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises with a score of 58.450 points took third place in the all-around at the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, Trend reports.

The team received 29.450 points from the judges for the exercise with five jump ropes, and the judges rated the program with five balls at 29.000 points.

The team includes Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The Graces will perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

On the first day of the European Championship, junior teams perform in group exercises, which demonstrate programs with five jump ropes and five balls.

Competitions are held under the motto "Shine like a star". In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) will perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.

At the competitions, Azerbaijan will be represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina will perform within the senior team in group exercises. At the same time, Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova, and Zahra Jafarova will join the competitions among junior group teams.