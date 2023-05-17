Athletes from Greece looking forward to opening ceremony of 39th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The athletes from Greece are looking forward to the opening ceremony of the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, member of the junior team of Greece in group exercises Eirini Krali told Trend after performing in the qualification of the European Championship.

"We know that the organizers have prepared a grand opening ceremony of the European Championship. We will watch the show with great interest, we think it will be unforgettable," she noted.

Krali noted that the members of the junior team of Greece are satisfied with their performance in the European Championship qualification.

"We enjoyed presenting the programs and participating in competitions. This is our first time in Baku, and we can say that the organization of the competition is impeccable. We like absolutely everything here – the conditions for training, the design of the Gymnastics Arena, the support of the audience," said the team members.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The gymnasts perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).