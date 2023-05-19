Czech gymnast expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for opportunity to hold training camps

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. I wish Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova good luck at the European Championships, a gymnast from the Czech Republic Denisa Stepankova told Trend after the performance in the qualification.

"I have come to Baku for training camps several times, so I feel at home here. And I'm taking part in competitions here for the second time. The hall of the Gymnastics Arena is beautiful, there are excellent conditions for improving athletic fitness and preparing for competitions,” Stepankova said.

“I want to express my gratitude to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the opportunity to hold training camps here. I have fallen in love with Azerbaijani gymnasts and wish them great success in competitions," she added.

Denisa Stepankova added that she was not completely satisfied with her performance of the program with the ribbon in today's qualification.

"I did two programs with a hoop and a ball yesterday, and I am glad about these performances. Today I demonstrated a program with a ribbon. I can't say I'm happy with this exercise, there were mistakes," she said.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the motto "Shine like a star".

At the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, as well as the senior team in group exercises, which included Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

During the first day of the championship, the junior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises consisting of Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismailzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilahi Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova won two bronze medals in the all-around and in the five-ball program.