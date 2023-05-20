Preliminary result of Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Aghamirova's performance in individual all-round final at European Championship in Baku revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijani senior Zohra Aghamirova has performed in the final of the individual all-around (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) on the fourth day of the 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

Aghamirova received 29.800 points for the ribbon exercise, 29.650 points for the hoop program, 31.300 points for the ball composition, and 31.650 points for the clubs exercise. The result of the Azerbaijani athlete in the all-around was 122.400 points. According to preliminary results, Aghamirova is ranking second.

Totally, 24 gymnasts are competing in the final of the individual all-around. The winners will be determined after 18:00 (GMT +4).

Meanwhile, qualification competitions among senior teams in group exercises will start at 19:00 and Azerbaijani team will start performing after 21:00 (GMT+4).

According to the results of the qualification, winners and prize-winners in the all-around among teams in group exercises, finalists in exercises with five hoops, as well as with three ribbons and two balls will be determined. The junior team in group exercises include Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.

Currently, the Azerbaijani national team has two bronze medals at the championship - in the all-around and in the five-ball program, won by the junior team in group exercises consisting of Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismailzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova.