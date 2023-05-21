Last day of 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The final day of the competitions of the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

There will be finals in individual subjects (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) among the seniors performing in an individual program today.

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova will perform in three finals, she will present compositions with a hoop, a ball and clubs.

The finals among senior teams will start in group exercises, which will demonstrate programs with five hoops, as well as with three ribbons and two balls after 16:00 (GMT+4). The Azerbaijani team, which includes Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina, will compete in two finals.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.

The Azerbaijani national team currently has three bronze medals in the European Championship.

Two awards in the all-around and in the five-ball program were won by the junior team in group exercises consisting of Govhar Ibragimova, Sakinakhanim Ismailzade, Madina Aslanova, Ilahi Bahadyrova, Ayan Sadigova, Zahra Jafarova.

Another bronze in the all-around was won by the senior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises. The senior team of Azerbaijan took the third place in the all-around in group exercises.