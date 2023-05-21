Azerbaijani gymnast takes third place in ball program at European Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Azerbaijani athlete Zohra Agamirova took the third place in the ball program at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, Trend reports.

The judges gave her a score of 32.850 points for the performance.

Italian gymnast Sofia Raffaeli took first place, her score was 33.650 points, followed by Stiliana Nikolova, representing Bulgaria, with a score of 33.350 points on the second position.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.