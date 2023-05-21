European Championship in Baku: athlete from Italy wins gold medal in exercises with clubs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Italian athlete Sofia Raffaeli won the gold medal with a score of 33.000 points at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku in the exercises with clubs, Trend reports.

Gymnast Boryana Kaleyn, representing Bulgaria, won silver with a score of 32.650 points. followed by Ekaterina Vedeneeva from Slovenia with the bronze medal, her result was 31.700 points.

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova took the seventh position in this program with a score of 29.750 points.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.