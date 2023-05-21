Gymnast from Germany becomes first in program with ribbon at European Championship in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Darja Varfolomeev from Germany took the first place in the ribbon program at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, Trend reports.

The judges rated her performance at 32.250 points.

Eva Brezalieva from Bulgaria is in the second place, her score was 31.600 points. Stiliana Nikolova, who is also a representative of Bulgaria, is in the third place with a score of 31.550 points.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.