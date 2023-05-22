Azerbaijan building high speed telecommunications network in Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Main lines were laid and distribution devices have been installed to build a telecommunications network in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district, Aztelecom LLC told Trend.

According to the company, in the near future, work is expected to be completed on the introduction of a GPON (Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Network) in Lachin City under the Online Azerbaijan project.

Besides, residents of Sus and Zabuh villages will be also able to use telecom services as part of the ongoing work.

Currently, in Aghdam, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as well as in other liberated cities, villages, and districts, systematical work is carried out to design, develop technical conditions, and to build a network for the provision of telecommunications services.

In accordance with the program for the return of the population, all restored settlements will be provided with telecommunication services.

The Online Azerbaijan project aims to improve the well-being of the population by providing high-speed Internet access, as well as innovative solutions to facilitate its use by people and organizations in the most remote areas of the country. The project is based on a public-private partnership model.

The project is being implemented by Aztelecom LLC, Baku Telephone Communications LLC, Azeronline LTD, Smart Systems Technology and MegaLink on the basis of a public-private partnership model.

Although work on modern broadband solutions using GPON technology began in 2017, it’s being implemented on a large scale, including in the regions, from 2021.

Under the project, it’s planned to provide all households in the country with broadband internet access at a minimum speed of 25 MB/s by the end of 2024 through the aforementioned GPON and other broadband technologies, to expand the use of high-speed internet and to increase the share of fixed broadband internet subscribers.