Baku hosts international conference on missing persons in First Karabakh War (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The first international "Forensic Archaeology and Forensic Anthropology: Humanitarian Applications" conference is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The conference was organized jointly by the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan, the Institute of Archaeology, Ethnography, and Anthropology of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS), and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The main topic of discussion at the conference is related to the missing in the First Karabakh War.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Karabakh and the surrounding districts.