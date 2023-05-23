Work on creation of new national parks kicks off in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Work has begun on the creation of new national parks, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said at a conference on biodiversity conservation, Trend reports.

"Currently, the Zagatala-Balakan Biosphere Reserve is being created on the basis of the Zagatala State Nature Reserve, and work has also begun on the creation of new national parks on the territory covering the Ganykh (Alazani) River Basin and the Khrebet Akhar-Bakhar mountain, which have significant and unique natural landscape diversity, and on the basis of the Gakh State Nature Reserve and Ilisu State Reserve," he said.

The minister also noted that in the field of biodiversity conservation, special importance is attached to cooperation at the regional and global levels. The country has joined all the conventions adopted in the field of biological diversity protection and is successfully represented in international organizations working in this field.

"Currently, our specially protected natural territories, consisting of 10 national parks, 10 state reserves and 24 state reserves, play an important role in preserving ecosystems, rare species of fauna and flora," Babayev added.