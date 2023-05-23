Azerbaijan establishes working group for research in Azykh Cave

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. A working group has been established to conduct research in Azerbaijan’s Azykh Cave, Director General of the Institute of Archaeology, Ethnography and Anthropology of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Professor Abbas Seyidov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the composition of the expedition has been already determined, and negotiations have been held with international experts.

Seyidov noted that research will be also carried out in the Taghlar Cave.

Both of the caves are located in the Khojavand district.

The Azykh Cave was discovered by the "Palaeolithic Archaeological Expedition" of ANAS under the leadership of Mammadali Huseynov in 1960 and is considered to be the site of one of the most ancient locations of proto-human presence in Eurasia.

During the nearly 30-year Armenian occupation of the district, Armenia conducted illegal archaeological excavations there. The material and cultural samples found during the excavation in Azykh Cave were transported to Armenia and appropriated.

As a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war, the Azerbaijani army liberated Azykh and Taghlar villages, which are home to the caves.

Since the liberation of Azykh village, a lot of tourists have visited the Azykh Cave.