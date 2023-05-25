Azerbaijan reveals number of records in 'Zafar' subsystem

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The relevant authorities have entered data on 245,000 people into the Azerbaijani "Zafar" (Victory) subsystem over the past period, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population told Trend.

According to the ministry, the subsystem includes participants of the First and Second Karabakh wars, martyrs and members of martyrs' families, persons who were disabled due to the war, National Heroes, Heroes of the Second Karabakh War, as well as persons who were disabled during military service and members of their families.

The "Victory" subsystem, established by the Decree signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 27, 2021, allows institutions to exchange information when implementing social support measures related to the families of martyrs and war participants, to carry out this work more quickly and effectively.