Vast majority of occur outside former line of contact - ANAMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. About 70 percent of mine explosions occurred outside the former line of contact [which existed between Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia prior to the 2020 second Karabakh war], Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Samir Poladov said, Trend reports.

Poladov made the remark at the international conference on "Combating mine threat - the path to sustainable development" in Baku.

He noted that in order to carry out construction work, the above territories, first of all, must be cleared of mines.

"Cluster munitions, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, as well as unexploded ordnance are found there. Plastic mines made in Armenia are most widely spread there," Poladov said.

He added that the goal of ANAMA is to increase the area cleared from mines up to 50,000 hectares per year.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

Since November 2020, as a result of large-scale mine clearance measures carried out by the country, an area of 81,386 hectares has been cleared. A total of 88,260 mines were identified and defused, including 28,259 anti-personnel mines, 15,303 anti-tank mines and 44,698 units of unexploded ordnance.