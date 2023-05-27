Azerbaijani civilian injured following ordnance explosion in Tartar district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. An employee of a construction company was injured as a result of an ordnance explosion in Azerbaijan's Tartar district, the Barda regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend.

According to the group, a resident of the Neftchala district Mansim Asgarov, born in 1986, who worked in one of the construction companies in the area of ​​the Tartar district's Chayli village (liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war), was injured in his left hand as a result of an explosion of ordnance in the territory during work in the construction of the canal.

He was hospitalized.

The matter is under investigation.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

The estimates done following the end of the war, have shown that 304 Azerbaijani citizens have become victims of the mines, 57 of the citizens were killed, and 247 were injured.