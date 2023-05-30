Azerbaijan includes position of Representative of President of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan in first classification of administrative positions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The position of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan is included in the first classification of administrative positions, Trend reports.

This has been reflected in the draft law on amendments to the "On Public Service" law submitted to the agenda of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) meeting today.

According to the draft law, the position of Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan will be included in the second classification of administrative positions.

The draft law was put to the vote and adopted in the third reading.