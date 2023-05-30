Azerbaijani Parliament establishes new social benefits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. New social benefits have been established at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the proposed amendment to the Law on Social Benefits, which was considered at the meeting.

According to the amendment, monthly allowances are established for the upbringing of a child transferred to a foster family, including a child with a determined disability under the age of 18, and one-time allowances for the purchase of seasonal clothing for children transferred to a foster family.

The one-time allowance is assigned with payment 4 times a year (in March, June, September, and December) after signing the contract on the transfer of a child to a foster family between the foster parents and the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority.

After discussion, the draft law was put to the vote and adopted in the third reading.